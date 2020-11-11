Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,299 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.33. 693,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,512,936. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.