Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $22,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $402.69 and its 200-day moving average is $398.54. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,127,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

