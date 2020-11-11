Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.
Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
RTX opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
