Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

RTX opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

