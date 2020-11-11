Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

V stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.31. 74,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $414.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.