Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $415.45. The company had a trading volume of 393,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The company has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

