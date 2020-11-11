Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

RVNC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 6,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,766. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $866,061.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

