Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.45-8.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71-6.899 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.45-8.85 EPS.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $249.05 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.89.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

