Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-8.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.98. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $6.71-6.90, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 8.45-8.85 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $221.89.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $249.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.90 and its 200 day moving average is $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $267.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

