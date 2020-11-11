Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Gap Up to $7.08

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $8.45. Sabre shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 6,629 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,160,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,323,000 after buying an additional 184,227 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sabre by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 68,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

