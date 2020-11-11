Savant Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $63,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of EMR traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,496. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

