Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,414 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Argus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.39 on Wednesday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,556. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

