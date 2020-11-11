Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 115,387 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 43,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,123,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after buying an additional 247,190 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 272,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,419,392. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $210.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

