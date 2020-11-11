Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.64.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,915 shares of company stock valued at $40,516,019 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,819. The stock has a market cap of $335.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

