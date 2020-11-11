Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

