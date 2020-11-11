Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,067 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 961,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.