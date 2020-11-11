Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $7.10 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2,950.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 52,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $239,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.76. The company has a market capitalization of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

