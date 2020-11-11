Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 420.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $414.55. 477,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

