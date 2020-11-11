Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,875 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

T stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. 600,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,730,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

