Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 15,229 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 226,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

