Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 25,264 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,870 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,634,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

