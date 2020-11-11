Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,608 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 203.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,308,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,360 shares of company stock valued at $159,231,382. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,742. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.13.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

