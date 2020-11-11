Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 5,268 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 772,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,967,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

IBM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.38. The company had a trading volume of 105,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.