Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 7,248 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.81. 91,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $195.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

