Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after buying an additional 1,229,786 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 608,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period.

RSP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $119.55. The company had a trading volume of 112,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,766. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $122.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

