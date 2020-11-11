Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $101.74. The company had a trading volume of 78,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

