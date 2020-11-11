Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.4% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $58,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,178,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,538,212,000 after buying an additional 284,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,507 shares of company stock worth $13,581,812 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook stock opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.55. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

