Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,372,000 after buying an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 302,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,742,000 after buying an additional 33,862 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,050 shares of company stock worth $80,877,622. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $449.22. 1,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.73 and its 200-day moving average is $356.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

