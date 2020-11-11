Service Properties Trust (NYSE:SVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.69

Service Properties Trust (NYSE:SVC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.69, but opened at $9.30. Service Properties Trust shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a REIT which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

