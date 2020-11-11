SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $31.05

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $36.50. SkyWest shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.15 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,149,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 197.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,410,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,015,000 after purchasing an additional 936,219 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 78.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,737,000 after purchasing an additional 236,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 139.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 294,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.