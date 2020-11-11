Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 3.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Tesla by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.42 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.42 and a 200 day moving average of $304.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,264 shares of company stock worth $56,890,119 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

