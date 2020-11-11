Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.57, but opened at $1.94. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 201,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 155,758 shares during the period. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

