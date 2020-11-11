SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.01

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $42.90, with a volume of 64807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

