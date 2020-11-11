Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,375. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

