Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.65. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 1,390,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 102.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 107,533 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 109,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

