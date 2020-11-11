Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.07

Shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 2476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

