Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.07

Shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 2476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 548,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $5,598,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
About Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE)
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.
