Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) Shares Gap Down to $2.60

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) (LON:TAN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.05. Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 137,899 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.94.

Tanfield Group PLC (TAN.L) Company Profile (LON:TAN)

Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.

