Textron (NYSE:TXT) Shares Gap Up to $38.83

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.83, but opened at $45.60. Textron shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on TXT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Textron by 1,303.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 19.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Textron by 92.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Textron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 154,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

