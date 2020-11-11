The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

The Bank of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Bank of Princeton to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.46.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BPRN shares. ValuEngine raised The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

