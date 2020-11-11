The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) Shares Gap Up to $156.48

The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.48, but opened at $184.58. The Boeing Company (BOE.L) shares last traded at $177.28, with a volume of 116 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,449.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27.

About The Boeing Company (BOE.L) (LON:BOE)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

