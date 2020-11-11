The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Up to $8.11

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $9.50. The Marcus shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 420 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $323.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Marcus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

