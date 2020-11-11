The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 786,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $97,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 244,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,564. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.02.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

