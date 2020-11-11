The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,452 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 244,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,836,564. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $256.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

