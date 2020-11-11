Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 990.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

