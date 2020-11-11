ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.70

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.87. ToughBuilt Industries shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 26,470 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 55.24%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of ToughBuilt Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones; and kneepads.

