Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 12,680 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,759 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intel were worth $92,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 762,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

