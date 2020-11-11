Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 248,706 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 402.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,706 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tesla were worth $133,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 657.9% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,060,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 259.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,069 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $577,454,000 after purchasing an additional 948,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tesla by 381.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 487,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $209,134,000 after purchasing an additional 386,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

TSLA stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.99. 425,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,352,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.42 and a 200-day moving average of $304.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.17, for a total transaction of $1,872,448.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,264 shares of company stock valued at $56,890,119 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

