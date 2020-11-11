Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 8,930 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.7% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $88,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

PFE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,463,051. The company has a market cap of $214.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

