Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $14.74 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

NYSE GD traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,424. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

