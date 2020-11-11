Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cummins were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,508,000 after purchasing an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cummins by 674.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after buying an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after buying an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.37.

NYSE:CMI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

