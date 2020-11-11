Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MetLife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after buying an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of MetLife by 105.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 21.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after purchasing an additional 981,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 804,454 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 172,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.45. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.